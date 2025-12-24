Islamabad: President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will arrive in Pakistan Friday with an aim to strengthen bilateral ties, the Foreign Office said.

Sheikh Al Nahyan, who is also the ruler of Abu Dhabi, is expected to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office Wednesday.

“This will be his first visit to Pakistan as the President of the United Arab Emirates. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials,” it added.

The visit will provide an important opportunity to further strengthen the longstanding relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, it said.

The visit of the UAE leader reflects the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries’ shared commitment of both sides to further enhance collaboration in key areas, including trade, investment, energy, development and regional stability, it added.