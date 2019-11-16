Rayagada: Utkal Alumina International Ltd (UAIL), a unit of Aditya Birla Group owned Hindalco, launched a tailoring training programme under ‘Project Kaushalaya’ at Jogiparitunda village November 14 as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

A total of 30 female participants from the peripheral villages of Jogiparitunda, Dandamunda and Hathikhaman enrolled for the six-month training programme.

Sukanta Dalei, OIC Andirakanch police station, Ratanakar Naik, naib sarpanch of Kodipari panchayat and Siba Shankar Mahapatra, DGM (CSR), UAIL, jointly inaugurated the training programme in the presence of other guests and participants.

Lauding the initiative, N Nagesh, the unit head and president of UAIL, said the company is committed to the development of its peripheral villages by supporting livelihood initiatives of villagers and assured the trainees of all support after successful completion of their training. The community leaders present at the event appreciated the noble efforts of the company and hailed the villagers for enrolling in this training.

Among others, Sukanta Kumar Mohapatra, manager administration, Susant Dhal, manager, CSR of UAIL and community leaders like Gunanidhi Bagh, Hastaram Gouda and Rajesh Bagh were present at the event.