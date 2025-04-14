A viral video featuring the principal of Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College applying cow dung to classroom walls is buzzing across the internet. In the video, the principal can be seen traditionally coating the walls with cow dung, claiming the act is part of an ongoing research project led by a faculty member.

Social media reactions have been mixed. While some users are praising the move as a return to Indian traditions, others are criticizing it as an example of “superstition in education.”

The video was reportedly shared by the principal herself in a WhatsApp group of teachers. In the clip, Principal Pratyush Vatsala is seen applying cow dung to the walls of classrooms in C Block, assisted by staff members. She states that indigenous methods are being used to naturally cool the rooms.

The video has sparked a heated debate online. Users on Twitter are reacting with memes and satire. One user commented, “They’re sending missions to the moon, but smearing cow dung in classrooms. India is truly developing.” Another asked, “Is this research or an insult to education?”

Many students have objected to the act, arguing that applying cow dung in classrooms could pose health risks and damage the image of the modern education system.

Located in Ashok Vihar and operated by the Delhi government, Lakshmibai College was established in 1965 and is named after Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi. The institution comprises five blocks, with this recent initiative reportedly focused on one of them.