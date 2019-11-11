New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke Monday to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and sought her party’s support to form a government in Maharashtra.

The phone call from Uddhav Thackeray to Sonia Gandhi came before the Congress held a crucial meeting for a second time in the day to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP’s 105 members, stepped up efforts to frab power in the politically crucial state. The party has time till 7.30pm to stake claim on government formation.

Thackeray also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. Sources said that then also, he had wanted the support of the NCP in helping Shiv Sena form the government. However, the result of the meeting is not yet clear.

The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Shiv Sena at a meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders.

