Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is set to walk free Tuesday after questioning by police as the state government submitted in the Madras High Court that it has no intent to remand him.

When the bail petition of Udhayanidhi came up for hearing before Justice G K Illanthiraiyan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the government has no intention of remanding the leader of the opposition and said he would be released on station bail today itself after questioning.

The government submitted that the DMK leader must cooperate with the police in the investigation into the case, which involves allegations of making innuendos and insulting the modesty of a woman.

Recording the Advocate General’s submissions, the court closed Udhayanidhi’s bail plea.

Party sources said an anticipatory bail petition was filed immediately after police arrived at Udhayanidhi’s Neelankarai residence for questioning him in connection with his remarks made at a protest meeting on the Cauvery issue Monday at Thanjavur.

However, the leader of the opposition was subsequently arrested and taken to Thanjavur for questioning.