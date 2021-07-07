Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department Tuesday directed Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to include three universities of the state in degree (UG) admission process through SAMS from the current academic session.

In a letter to the general manager of OCAC, the deputy director of Performance Tracking Cell of HE department, Rajesh Kumar Sahoo, said that three universities – Rama Devi Women’s University, Bhubaneswar, Rajendra University, Bolangir and Kalahandi University – have expressed their willingness to participate in UG admission process through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) platform from the 2021-22 academic session.

The technical verification of RD Women’s University has already been completed but the same for other two universities should start immediately, Sahoo said.

Therefore, you are requested to complete the process by July 20, 2021.