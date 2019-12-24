Pune: A 28-year-old Ugandan woman was allegedly raped by two men who offered her a lift on their motorcycle here, police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a motorcyclist approached the woman who was waiting outside a restaurant in Koregaon Park area here around 12 midnight Monday, a Viman Nagar police station official said.

In her complaint, the woman said while she agreed to go with the motorcyclist, the latter called his friend and the duo made her sit between them.

“When the victim tracked the location of her home on her mobile phone, she realised that the duo were taking her somewhere else. Despite urging them to stop the motorcycle, they took the woman to a deserted place and raped her,” the police official said.

As per the complaint, when the suspects tried to abandon her at the isolated spot, the victim requested them to drop her till the main road, which they agreed to. As their motorcycle approached the main road, the woman spotted a group of youngsters and raised an alarm, the official added quoting the complaint.

“As the group started approaching the two-wheeler, its rider lost his balance, causing all three of them to fall. However, the accused managed to flee,” said the official.

Police are trying to obtain CCTV footage from near the restaurant from where the woman claimed she was picked up to identify the suspects, the official added. A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 376 (rape), he informed.

PTI