Bhubaneswar/Bolangir: Rajendra University in Bolangir district Friday got the much awaited recognition from the University Grants Commission.

In a letter to the registrar of the university, UGC joint secretary Surender Singh said the name of the university has been included in the list of universities established as per section 2(F) of the UGC Act 1956.

The university shall operate only within the territorial jurisdiction allotted to it under its Act and in no cases beyond the territory of the state.

The university must note and adhere to ensure that no off campus centre(s)/ study centre(s) is opened beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the university as stipulated in the Act and in no case beyond the territory of the state.

It should also ensure that no programmes should be offered through franchise arrangements with private institutions. It must also ensure that no study centre(s) are opened through franchises by the University.

In case the university has already started any off-campus/ study centre and the centre operating through franchises outside the state, it must be closed immediately.

No open and distance learning programmes and online programmes shall be started without the prior recognition of the UGC. MPhil/PhD programmes can be conducted as per the provisions of the UGC.

PNN