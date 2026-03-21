London: The United Kingdom has agreed to allow the United States to use British bases to carry out “operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz,” according to a Downing Street statement.

Britain is working with international partners to develop “a viable plan to safeguard international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” said the statement released Friday (local time).

Despite the move, the statement stressed that the UK is committed to “not getting drawn into the wider conflict.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned his British counterpart on Friday against providing any assistance to the US and Israeli aggression against Iran, cautioning that such support would fuel further escalation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Later, Araghchi took to X and said, “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran.”

“Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Iran will exercise its right to self-defence,” he said.

The UK government, however, has pushed back. In the same conversation, Cooper cautioned Iran against targeting “UK bases, territory or interests,” underscoring the risk of further escalation.

Tensions intensified after Iran launched two ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia, a strategically important joint US-UK base in the Indian Ocean. Neither missile struck its target-one reportedly failed mid-flight, while the other was engaged by a US naval interceptor, though it remains unclear whether it was successfully destroyed.

The attempted strike has raised concerns about Iran’s missile capabilities, as Diego Garcia lies approximately 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory, suggesting a potentially greater range than previously assessed. The base plays a critical role in regional security, hosting US bombers, nuclear submarines, and guided-missile destroyers.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has maintained that Britain does not seek a broader military role in the Middle East conflict. Speaking earlier this week, he said the UK would not be drawn into a wider war, even as it evaluates options to support allies, including potential naval deployments to safeguard shipping routes in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

Starmer acknowledged the complexity of the situation, noting that decisions on military involvement are “difficult,” particularly amid pressure from the United States. He emphasised that while the UK remains committed to defending its interests and allies, it continues to pursue a diplomatic resolution to restore stability in the region.

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US bases and assets across the Middle East.