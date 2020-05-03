London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that he was given “litres and litres of oxygen” to keep him alive during his treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, the media reported.

In an interview with the Sun Sunday, he described being wired up to monitors and finding the “indicators kept going in the wrong direction”, the BBC reported.

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it,” he’s quoted as saying, adding that he kept asking himself: “How am I going to get out of this?”

Johnson had been diagnosed with coronavirus March 26 and was admitted to hospital 10 days later. The following day, he was moved to intensive care.

“It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent,” the BBC quoted the Prime Minister as saying to the Sun Sunday.

“The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong.”

His recovery was down to “wonderful, wonderful nursing”, Johnson said, adding that he felt “lucky”, given so many others were still suffering, adding: “And so if you ask me, ‘Am I driven by a desire to stop other people suffering?’ Yes, I absolutely am.

“But I am also driven by an overwhelming desire to get our country as a whole back on its feet, healthy again, going forward in a way that we can and I’m very confident we’ll get there.”

Following his recovery, Johnson took back charge of the government since April 26.

Two days later, his fiancee, Carrie Symonds gave birth to their baby boy Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

When posting their newborn’s photograph on Instagram, she said his second middle name, Nicholas, was a tribute to “Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris’ life”.