London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus but will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation, a spokesman said Friday.

Johnson’s “symptoms are mild and he will continue to lead the government response to the virus while he self-isolates”, the BBC reported the spokesman as saying.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

The Prime Minister is the second high-profile British leader to test positive for coronavirus after Prince Charles, the heir to the the throne, in recent days. Several ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for Covid-19.

IANS.