Balasore: With the panchayat elections nearing the end and the State Election Commission (SEC) issuing the notification for the urban body polls Wednesday, intense lobbying for party tickets has started in Balasore.

Aspirants of various political parties – mainly the BJD, BJP and Congress – are seen thronging the houses of the influential leaders and party offices for tickets, a report said.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is expected to announce the urban poll dates as soon as the results of the panchayat elections are declared.

There are three municipalities and two notified area councils (NACs) in Balasore district. It was learnt that chairperson post of Balasore municipality has been reserved for women (general) while those of Nilagiri NAC and newly-formed Remuna NAC have been reserved for scheduled cast (SC) women.

Similarly, the chairperson posts of Jaleswar and Soro municipalities have been reserved for SCs.

Earlier, councillors used to elect the chairpersons of the civic bodies. However, this year, the state government has announced to hold direct elections to the chairpersons’ posts. The councillor and chairperson aspirants will contest elections on party symbols.

As chairperson posts hold more significance than that of the councillors, many leaders of all three parties have started lobbying for tickets, it is said.

There are 31 wards in Balasore municipality. Of them, one ward each has been reserved for SC, ST and ST (women) while 13 wards have been left unreserved.

Of 17 wards in Jaleswar municipality, three have been reserved for SC (women), ST and ST (women). Seven each have been reserved for women and general category.

In Soro municipality, seven wards have been reserved for women and nine for unreserved category.

Remuna NAC consists of 13 wards, of which one ward each was reserved for SCs, SC (women) and ST (women). Five ward each have been reserved for women and unreserved category.

According to sources, hectic parleys will start once the results of the three-tier panchayat elections are declared when the party leaders can devote enough time to prepare for the urban polls.

