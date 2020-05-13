Melbourne: Australian cricketer David Warner has said he is feeling fitter than ever. This despite missing two of the last three years of cricket, the period he was banned. David Warner said making it to the 2023 ODI World Cup remains his ‘ultimate goal’.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 40 lakh people globally, has brought all cricket activities to a halt. It has derailed Australia’s upcoming international schedule.

Fitter than ever

“In the last three years I have had almost two years off, depending on when we play cricket again,” Warner said. He also lost 12 months due to a ban for ball tampering in 2018.

“The longevity in your body helps. The get ups of training and playing gets harder as you get older. However, I haven’t felt any fitter in my career than I do now,” the left-handed opener said.

“As the legs get older time will tell. At the moment I’m feeling as fit as a fiddle. If I can keep running between wickets as well as I have done, who knows. That (2023 ODI) World Cup is the ultimate goal,” added the temperamental player.

Giving chance to others

The 33-year-old said next year’s T20 World Cup in India might be a good time to step away from the shortest format. This will allow selectors include young blood in the team.

“There’s back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups. I started my career with Twenty20 cricket. I think it’s important we’ve got younger kids coming through and they get a chance of playing at this level as well,” Warner asserted.

“We’re seeing a lot of guys and talent coming through Australian cricket. I think it’s important we’re leaving those opportunities open there. At that stage you will probably get two spots open up in the team with me and Finchy (Aaron Finch). He wants to go to that World Cup in three years’ time as well, so there’s going to be a few spots available after that,” added Warner.

Tests first preference

The 33-year-old said he finds it difficult to switch between Tests and T20s.

“When I last played a game (BBL), my mindset in next two Tests was cluttered between playing and not playing shots,” he said. “I know that’s how I play but I’ve reined it in a lot over the last few years. I don’t want to continuously shuttle between Tests and T20. I just want to have that one rhythm going into it,” Warner signed off.

AFP