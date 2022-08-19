Pune: Riding on wazir Subhasis Santra’s sensational performance in the attack, Odisha Juggernauts handed Rajasthan Warriors a 19-point defeat in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here Friday.

Santra scored 14 points in the attack by dismissing five Rajasthan Warriors defenders, all of them with brilliant dives. Nilesh Jadhav and Aditya Kudale supported Santra by scoring nine and eight points respectively.

Skipper Majahar Jamadar stood tall for Rajasthan Warriors by scoring an impressive 23 points with nine outs but his heroics couldn’t save his side from suffering a third successive defeat in the league. Besides Jamadar, Hrushikesh Murchavade also claimed 10 points in the attack.

In-form Jamadar provided the first three points for Rajasthan Warriors by dismissing Vishal with a brilliant skydive in the 39th second of the match before the opening batch was out in one minute and 47 seconds. Though Dipesh More showcased some skillful display in defence for Odisha Juggernauts by spending two minutes and eight seconds but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn at 20-2 in their favour.

Santra clinched eight points with three dismissals to put Odisha Juggernauts ahead with the score 34-20 at the innings break.

Gowtham M.K. ensured four bonus points for Odisha Juggernauts in defence with his stay of three minutes six seconds at the start of the second innings.

Starting the final turn trailing 38-44, Odisha Juggernauts were quick to add six more points to their tally, thanks to Nilesh Jadhav’s two pole dive-dismissals.

Odisha Juggernauts did not let the momentum slip away and completed a comfortable 65-46 win in the end.

There will be no matches on Saturday. However, table-toppers Gujarat Giants will take on Odisha Juggernauts in the first match on Sunday whereas Rajasthan Warriors will play Telugu Yoddhas in the second encounter of the day.

