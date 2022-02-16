Phulbani: Maoist violence has once again rocked Kandhamal district as the ultras killed a youth late Monday night by slitting his throat on suspicion of being a police informer.

The incident was reported from Upargumu village in Bhandrangi panchayat under Belghar police station. The deceased was identified as Kapil Majhi, 32, of the village.

Police are, however, yet to reach the spot and seize the body for post-mortem when the last report came in.

The incident has created panic among the residents and concern for the police officials with panchayat polls are scheduled to take place in the second phase, February 18.

The district administration is also concerned as to how it will conduct the polls in the sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths with the fear of Maoist menace looming large.

Earlier, the ultras had asked the people to boycott the upcoming panchayat polls by putting up posters and banners in the panchayat.

The rebels had also brutally killed Bhabani Shankar Patra, 21, the son of Bhandrangi sarpanch and Hemant Patra, 25 of Gochhaguda village on suspicion of police informer, January 29.

Then, Kapil was also under their scanner. However, initially they had failed to eliminate him as he left for Kerala for work. The rebels targeted him after he returned home a few days back.

On being tipped off about Kapil’s arrival, the rebels picked him up from home and killed him, late Monday night.

The rebels had also put up banners and posters at Kiamunda village under Sadingia panchayat in Phiringia police limits.

Later, they torched road construction equipment as well as vehicles of a contractor at Kiamunda opposing the construction of a road from Mashripada to Kantamal, February 8.

A cowherd Pinku Kanhar was killed in a landmine blast planted by the Maoists, the next day (February 9).

