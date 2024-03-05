Jerusalem: A United Nations report has found credible allegations that sexual assaults took place during the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

A team led by the UN special envoy for sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, found “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape and “sexualised torture”. Patten presented the report Monday at the United Nations.

The UN team did not meet with any victims of sexual violence “despite concerted efforts to encourage them to come forward”, and Patten said much of the evidence was circumstantial. The team conducted interviews with survivors and witnesses of the October 7 attacks, released hostages, health providers and others, Patten said.

The report comes nearly five months after the October 7 attacks, which left about 1,200 people dead and some 250 others taken hostage.

Israel’s war against Hamas has since laid waste to the Gaza Strip, killing more than 30,000 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The UN says a quarter of Gaza’s 2.3 million population faces starvation.

A top member of Israel’s wartime Cabinet is meeting with UN officials in Washington while talks are underway in Egypt to broker a cease-fire in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins next week.

AP