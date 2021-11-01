Keonjhar: Illegal mining of stone has been rampant in Atei forest under Ghatagon range in Keonjhar district, thanks to the indifference of the forest department and the district administration.

Mafia has been stripping the green cover and carrying out stone mining. This has become a cause of resentment among locals. DFO DD Hanumat Rao has expressed concern over it after a video of mafia quarrying stone went viral.

Moreover, stone extraction has been going on in Dukhabahali, Uparmunda and Kupurdiha villages. Meanwhile, taking serious note of the issue, the forest department has started an investigation into the unauthorised stone quarrying.

It was alleged that due to rampant stone mining, huge craters have appeared in various parts under Ghatagaon, Sadar and Gopalpur ranges. The forests are facing threat from such illegal mining.

Owing to the stone mining, the government has been losing revenue worth crores of rupees. Stone is also being mined illegally near Kanjhari dam, a tourist hub in the district.

The environment in the area is affected badly due to it, locals alleged, saying that some traders are carrying out the illegal stone mining to supply material for ongoing road construction works.

Locals have demanded immediate step to stop the illegal mining in forests and action against the mafia.

