Bhubaneswar: A die-hard fan of Odia actress Vrasha Priyadarshini and Odia actor-cum-MP Anubhav Mohanty jumped into River Kuakhai in Bhubaneswar Sunday evening after learning about the marital discord between the two.

The girl is a resident of Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar. She recently passed her Plus-II Arts examination.

However, luckily the elder brother of the girl rescued her and took her to a private hospital for treatment.

Source said that the girl is a fan of both Varsha and actor Anubhav. She also harbours the dream of emulating Varsha as an actor. However, after hearing the much publicised news regarding the couple, she had locked herself inside her room.

Then suddenly, she opened the door of her room, went outside her home in her scooter. Seeing this, the elder brother followed her from the house to the riverbed. A certain mishap was averted as her brother, who followed her, rescued the girl.

Now the girl is under observation by the doctors of a private hospital.

PNN