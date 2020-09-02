Jaipur: At a time when many magazines, journals and other media publications have fallen victim to the uncertainty triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic, a 26-32 page monthly magazine published in Sanskrit from Rajasthan has created a record of sorts. The magazine has been circulated without hiccups across the country for the last 70 years, reflecting the love for the ancient language among scholars and aficionados.

The Sanskrit language found a lot of emphasis in the National Education Policy (NEP) announced recently. However, Rajasthan has always accorded due emphasis to this ancient language since many scholars and learned poets have been contributing to this magazine and reading it over the years, says NL Suman, who has been a senior contributor to the magazine.

The magazine, ‘Bharati’ is read by those who want to learn the ancient language as well as scholars of Sanskrit, informs Suman. A few years ago, the magazine was reaching out to every school in which Sanskrit was being taught, adds Suman.

Speaking to IANS, Suman said, “The magazine has a total circulation of 3,000 copies which are sent to different parts of the country. It started in the year 1950 and since then, there has been a continuous series which has been going to far-fetched regions of the nation. The magazine has poems, research articles and news, all written in Sanskrit language. However, there are two different columns on women and Ayurveda which are translated in Hindi.”

The magazine also accommodates stories on ancient literature, seminars and convocations being held at different places in the country.

Dadabhai Girija Shastri launched ‘Bharati’ in 1950, inspired by Baba Saheb Apte. His continuous efforts helped the magazine emerge as a name to reckon with at the national level, said the magazine’s managing editor Sudama Sharma.

The beauty of the magazine is that it runs from Jaipur, also known as the ‘Chhoti Kashi’ (mini Kashi) of India. Many Sanskrit scholars have been residing here and they have been editors of this magazine including renowned Sanskrit poet Bhatt Mathura Das Shastri, Harishastri Dhadeech, Deenanath Trivedi, among others, says Nandsingh Naruka, another contributor to the magazine.

People have been donating and advertising to ensure the magazine is published each month without fail. Around 12-15 people are working as a team here. Since1 1950, the paper, printing and content quality has improved significantly, says Naruka.

