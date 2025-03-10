A viral video is taking the internet by storm, leaving viewers both amused and amazed. The clip features an unexpected sight—a chicken defying expectations and taking flight across a river, much to the shock of onlookers.

In the now-viral video, a white chicken is seen standing on a small bridge-like structure before suddenly launching itself into the air. To everyone’s surprise, it effortlessly soars across the water body and lands safely on the other side, proving that chickens might just have some hidden talents after all!

The video has taken social media by storm, amassing over 4.7 million views on X (formerly Twitter) and more than 43,000 likes. Viewers were left in disbelief, with many questioning how a chicken managed to fly such a distance without stopping.

Here’s the viral video:

this chicken has unlocked new skill ✅ pic.twitter.com/BN62x3YsBO — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 9, 2025

Internet reacts to the viral video

Social media users couldn’t help but share their thoughts on the chicken’s unexpected flight. One amused user commented, “How is the chicken able to fly that far without stopping? That’s impossible!”

Another user jokingly wrote, “Smarter than 90% of the people I’ve met in my life.”

A third user humorously remarked, “So they’ve been pretending all this time? We’ve been scammed!”

The viral video continues to spark reactions, with many now wondering—have chickens been hiding their true abilities from us all along?

PNN