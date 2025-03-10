India’s ICC Champions Trophy celebrations were in full swing after their dominant victory over New Zealand, but a viral video from the event has sparked discussion among fans. The footage shows pacer Mohammed Shami stepping off the stage just as his teammates began spraying champagne—a common tradition in championship celebrations.

While Shami has not publicly addressed his decision, many on social media speculated that he stepped away due to his religious beliefs, as Islam prohibits alcohol consumption. Fans praised his quiet gesture, appreciating his adherence to faith while still being part of the celebrations.

Watch the viral video:

Shami was instrumental in India’s title run, leading the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence and finishing as the team’s joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Varun Chakravarthy with nine dismissals. Despite facing criticism for not fasting during Ramadan in the semifinal against Australia, many defended him, highlighting his dedication to the team’s success.

This Champions Trophy victory marked India’s third title in the tournament’s history, following their shared win with Sri Lanka in 2002 and their 2013 triumph under Rohit Sharma’s leadership. It also secured back-to-back ICC trophies for India, adding to their T20 World Cup victory last year. Following India’s historic victory, numerous viral videos showcasing the celebrations and unforgettable moments continue to surface across social media platforms, keeping fans engaged in the excitement.

