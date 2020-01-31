New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, approached Friday the Supreme Court seeking review of its verdict which dismissed his plea claiming to be a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.

The apex court had January 20 rejected the plea by Pawan who had challenged the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing his juvenility claim.

Advocate AP Singh, who is representing Pawan in the case, said he has filed a petition on his behalf seeking review of the top court’s January 20 order on Friday.

This latest move by Pawan will no doubt again delay the execution of the four convicts who are scheduled to be hanged Saturday. Only Mukesh Kumar has exhausted all his review petitions regarding his execution. However, with Pawan now filing another review, the execution certainly looks like not happening, at least Saturday.

Meanwhile in a separate development the Tihar jail authorities challenged Friday before a Delhi court the maintainability of the application filed by three death row convicts in the case, seeking stay of their execution February 1.

The prison authorities opposed the plea, in its status report, filed before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.

The court had Thursday issued notice to the jail authorities seeking their response on the plea of the death row convicts in the case, seeking stay on their executions scheduled for February 1.

Advocate AP Singh, representing three death row convicts – Pawan, Vinay Kumar Sharma and Akshay Kumar – urged the court to adjourn the executions ‘sine die’ as legal remedies of some of the convicts are yet to be availed.

The trial court January 17 issued black warrants for the second time for the execution of all the four convicts in the case – Mukesh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31) – in Tihar jail at 6.00am, February 1. Earlier, January 7, the court had fixed January 22 as the hanging date.

PTI