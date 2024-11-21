Barang: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by his ‘uncle’ in Trisulia area Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday. Cuttack DCP Jagmohan Meena Addressing the media said the minor’s condition is critical. He also informed that the accused had been arrested. “She is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) since Wednesday morning,” the DCP said. Meena said the girl’s parents, who hail from Jharkhand and work at a brick kiln in Trisulia area, approached the Barang police early Wednesday morning alleging Kailash Sonar, 22, of raping the minor. Incidentally, Sonar is also from Jharkhand and used to visit the victim’s house regularly. Quoting the police complaint, an official said Kailash took the girl from her house Tuesday evening to a nearby shop to buy some snacks. “However, the accused took her to a temporary shelter in the kiln where he sexually abused her.

Unable to bear the trauma, the minor narrated the ordeal before her parents who rushed her to the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Paediatrics and lodged a complaint with police,” the official said. According to the DCP, the accused, also employed at the kiln, was arrested following a series of raids in the locality. “As the accused and the girl’s family belong to Jharkhand, we formed three police teams. One team was sent to Jharkhand, another to other districts in Odisha and a third team carried out searches in nearby areas. We managed to nab him from the kiln,” Meena said. Incidentally, this is the 12th case of rape in the state in the last 50 days.