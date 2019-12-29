Balasore: A portion of an under-construction overbridge at Sobharampur railway gate in Balasore town collapsed on the tracks Sunday morning.

There are, however, no reports of any casualty in the incident.

According to locals, five beams from the overbridge fell on railway tracks after the bridge somehow collapsed. That said, no one was injured in the incident since adequate safety measures were in place at the construction site.

Meanwhile, train services on the route remained affected. Work to clear the tracks was going on at the time of filing this report. Cranes have also been pressed into action as well.

This mishap triggered panic among the locals and raised questions pertaining to the quality of construction and the design of the structure.

The exact reason behind the collapse will be known only after a thorough probe, a government official present on the spot said.

