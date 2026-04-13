Nilagiri: An undertrial prisoner died at the Nilagiri Sub-Jail in Balasore district, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Srikant Nayak (40) of Totapada village under Oupada block in Nilagiri subdivision.

He was lodged in jail as an undertrial prisoner in connection with a murder case.

According to officials, Nayak was arrested June 19, 2021, in a murder case registered at Oupada police station (Case No. 43/21) under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

He had been in judicial custody since then and was later shifted to Nilagiri Sub-Jail September 25.

The incident occurred when Nayak complained of chest pain and began trembling Sunday around 2.50pm.

On being informed, jail authorities rushed him to the Nilagiri hospital.

However, doctors declared him dead before he could reach the hospital, jailer Supak Kumar Nayak said.

The body will be sent for post-mortem examination Monday to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s daughter, Gauri Nayak, who reached the Nilagiri hospital, demanded a high-level probe into the incident.