Malkangiri: An undertrial Maoist at Malkangiri sub-jail in the district died under mysterious circumstances, Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Danu Galori.

According to a source, police arrested Galori two months ago during a combing operation. After that he was lodged in Malkangiri sub-jail as an undertrial prisoner. However, he was found in an injured state last evening and admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Due to serious injuries in various parts of his bodies, he breathed his last Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The doctors said that there were deep cut marks behind the neck of the deceased. The reason behind the death was yet to be ascertained.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. Further investigation regarding the case has been launched by the district police.

PNN