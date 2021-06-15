Jajpur Town: An undertrial prisoner lodged in Jajpur Road sub-jail was apprehended while trying to escape from a hospital where he was admitted for treatment in this district, Monday. The prisoner was identified as Sheikh Harif.

According to reports, Sheikh has been lodged at Jajpur Road sub-jail and admitted to the medicine ward of district headquarters hospital (DHH) after he developed some ailments. He was undergoing treatment in this hospital.

During his treatment Sheikh asked for permission to go to the washroom Monday morning. Thereafter, taking advantage of the situation, he locked the door of the washroom from inside and managed to escape from the hospital.

However, the doctors and jail officials were successful in nabbing him with the help of a security guard.

He was brought back to the hospital where the treatment of the prisoner is underway with a special security arrangement, reports added.

PNN