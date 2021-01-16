Bhubaneswar: An undertrial prisoner lodged at Jharpada special jail in Bhubaneswar died while undergoing treatment at Capital Hospital here Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Rabi Dulal (40).

Sources said, Rabi had been lodged at the jail for more than a decade. He was arrested along with Maoist leader Azad in 2008 for his alleged involvement in Maoist activities.

According to a source, Rabi was involved in Nayagarh armoury loot. He was also accused in incidents such as looting weapons after torching a police station, murder and explosion.

Rabi had undergone treatment for psychiatric issues in the past, it was learnt. The jail authorities, however, are yet to comment on his death.

