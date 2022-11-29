Berhampur: Sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) Pragyan Paramita Pratihari had a close shave after an undertrial man brandished a knife and threatened to kill the judge inside her court chamber here Monday, a police officer said. Lawyers and court staff present there overpowered Bhagaban Sahu, who was out on bail, and handed him over to the police. The accused was identified as a resident of Jemadei Sahi under Bada Bazaar police limits of the Silk City. Sahu was arrested under various IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder).

Preliminary inquiries suggested that delay in hearing of cases registered in his name might have prompted him to attack the SDJM. Further investigation is underway, he said. The accused having previous criminal antecedents has three cases registered in his name at Bada Bazaar police station and one in Baidyanathpur police station, where he is lodged. The incident has sent shockwaves in the city raising serious questions on the security arrangements on the court premises. The SDJM is safe, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M informed after his visit to take stock of the situation. A case has been registered at Baidyanathpur police station and the accused will be produced in the court, Tuesday. The SP said that police personnel will be deployed at the court from Tuesday.

The incident occurred when a court hearing was underway at around 3 pm in the afternoon when the accused suddenly made an attack bid. He reportedly climbed up the dais in an agitated state and charged towards the SDJM with a knife. However, the bid was foiled as one of the court staffers rushed to the SDJM’s rescue in time and snatched the knife away from his possession.

Meanwhile, other court employees gathered by then and handed over the accused to the police.