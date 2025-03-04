Almost everyone in the world wears underwear, making it an everyday essential that fits within most budgets. But what if someone told you that a single pair of underwear was sold for more than Rs 7.5 lakh? Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, it actually happened! This particular piece of underwear was auctioned in the United States, fetching a final bid of Rs 7.5 lakh.

A recent auction in the U.S. grabbed everyone’s attention, as it featured several historical items, making it a hot topic on social media. Among these items was a pair of underwear that once belonged to former U.S. President John F. Kennedy. The bidding, which took place in Los Angeles, reached a staggering $9,100 before closing, and the underwear was finally sold for approximately Rs 7.5 lakh.

The underwear is believed to be from the 1940s when Kennedy was serving in the U.S. Navy. What makes this piece special is that it has Kennedy’s nickname, “Jack,” embroidered on it.

Aside from Kennedy’s underwear, other notable items were also up for auction. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s hoodie, which he wore for the first time in 2010, was auctioned for around Rs 13 lakh. Additionally, a bow tie once worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was also among the items.

This unusual auction has sparked discussions on social media, with users sharing their reactions. One user wrote, “Who spends Rs 7 lakh on underwear?” Another commented, “Where is the world heading?” Meanwhile, another user questioned, “Who even gets the money from this auction? They actually sold the President’s underwear!”