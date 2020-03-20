Mahakalapada: Villagers of Pitapata under Jamboo marine police station limits in Kendrapara district are a panicked lot after two Bangladeshi migrant families were seen in the village amid coronavirus outbreak in the state.

According to a source, the Bangladeshi families were seen to be living on rent at the houses of two local men identified as Sripad Mandal and Dhananjay Mandal.

After fellow villagers approached the cops over the issue, the cops took the Bangladeshi families for questioning Thursday and released them later.

The Bangladeshis have been identified as Sudhanshu Mandal (69), and wife Sabita Mandal (68) from Shyam Nagar police limits in Satkhira district of Bangladesh and the second family consists of Sandeep Mandal (36), wife Anitarani Mandal and their six-year-old son from Sonmugara village under Shyam Nagar police limits of Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

Neither of these families have been registered with the administration for coronavirus testing even though they entered India as recently as February 24 and March 2. They have been living in Kolkata, Puri and Pitapata village after entering India, the source added.

PNN