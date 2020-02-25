Athmallik: A half-constructed bridge across a rivulet at Hatasimili village of Thakurgarh panchayat under this block in Angul district has been a cause of concern for the school-going children and villagers.

Villagers complained that in spite of the availability of funds, various departments associated with its construction have left the bridge incomplete. “Owing to the government’s indifference and the block administration office’s step-motherly attitude we are suffering,” alleged the villagers. Sources said that funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakhs are needed to complete the bridge.

The villagers having no option have adopted makeshift measures to complete the bridge. They have placed cemented electric poles to fill up the gap between the bridge and land. However, as the poles tend to come loose, mishap cannot be ruled out. “We are not worried about the elders, it is the school children that we are concerned about,” said the villagers.

One hundred and twenty families reside at the Hatasimili village. The District Rural Development Department had sanctioned Rs 20 lakh for the bridge. It had provided Rs 10 lakh while the Western Odisha Development Council had sanctioned a similar amount.

The block administration had started construction after the laying of the foundation stone December 21, 2016. During the initial period, construction went on in full swing. Pillars were constructed, but then work was abandoned.

The villagers alleged that the contractor employed to build the bridge has already been paid Rs 10 lakh even though work is still incomplete.

“Another Rs 10 lakh is still lying with the block administration. Had the amount been utilised, the bridge would have been completed way long back,” the villagers said.

They also urged the block administration officials to take initiative for early completion of work.

When contacted Athmallik BDO Sanjay Kumar Acharya said after a probe, appropriate steps would be taken to have the bridge completed at the earliest.

PNN