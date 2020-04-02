Bhubaneswar: To keep young minds fresh amid the 21-day lockdown, UNICEF in collaboration with the Odisha government has started an online competition titled ‘Mo Pratibha’. The programme will enable students between the age groups of 5-18 to spend their times in a fruitful manner by participating in painting, drawing, poster making and short story/poem writing competitions. The competition is based on two themes. The first is ‘Being at home during Lockdown’, and’ My responsibility as a young citizen during COVID-19’. The competition has been divided into three age groups – 10 years, 11-15 years and 16-18 years.

The winners of the competition will be announced every Thursday and they will be presented with a certificate by the government of Odisha and UNICEF.

PNN