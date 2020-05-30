Banarpal: An unidentified body was found from a coal-laden train wagon that arrived at the captive power plant (CPP) of Nalco here in Angul district Saturday.

The identity of the deceased person is yet to be ascertained.

After the train carrying coal from Talcher coal mines reached the plant, labourers who went to the wagon for unloading spotted the body trapped inside the coal in the wagon.

They immediately intimated the higher-ups who in turn informed Nalco police. Nalco police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

The police are yet to reach any conclusion as to how the man got trapped under the coal heap inside the wagon. They are waiting for postmortem report for a lead. A detailed probe into the matter is underway, a source said.