Cuttack: A body was recovered from the Taladanda Canal road near Ranihat bridge in this town Tuesday morning.

The identification of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. According to official source, the man, aged about 50 years, is believed to have been murdered before being dumped.

On getting information, Mangalabag police along with a forensic team and sniffer dogs reached at the spot.

The body has been sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem and further investigation is on, police sources said.

PNN