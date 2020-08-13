Anandapur: A body was found lying on the roadside of NH-20 under Ghasipura police limits in Keonjhar district, Thursday. The identity of the deceased however, is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said, a group of young men were strolling in the morning when they spotted the body of the man. They informed the police about the unidentified body promptly.

On being informed Baranga police reached at the spot and started an investigation. The body was later sent for post-mortem. Sources said that the body had marks of grievous injuries, especially on the head. The face was disfigured, making it very difficult for identification. Also the man did not have any ID card, sources said.

While the exact cause behind the death of the man is yet to be known, preliminary investigation by the police suggests it to be a case of murder. A forensic team has reached the spot with sniffer dogs to investigate the matter.

PNN