Cuttack: A police constable sustained multiple injuries after some unidentified miscreants hurled crude bombs at a police team Saturday morning. The incident took place at Dalabhaga village under Khuntuni police limits in Athgarh block of Cuttack district.

According to a source, the incident took place when the work for laying electric wires through a transmission tower was underway to facilitate power supply to a cement factory here. The transmission tower was installed on nearby farmland at Dalabhaga village in Athgarh.

Apprehending a law and order situation, the cement factory authorities had informed local police about the developments. The police team was on duty while the high-tension electric wires of the factory were being laid.

However, some displaced farmers demanded compensation before laying of electric wires. Resentment brew among the farmers and allegedly this triggered outrage leading to hurling of bombs.

On the other hand, senior police officials reached the spot following the incident. Two platoons of police force have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, keeping in mind the palpable tension.

PNN