Bhadrak: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants looted Rs 1.5 lakh from a businessman in Bhadrak district Friday. The incident took place near Allahabad Bank on Manjuri road under Bhandaripokhari block here.

The victim businessman has been identified as Sankarshan Panda. He lodged an FIR at Bhandaripokhari police station after the incident.

According to Panda’s FIR, he had come to Allahabad Bank to deposit some cash. The unidentified miscreants, who came on a black colour Pulsar motorcycle, stopped close to him while he was trying to enter the bank and before he could understand anything, they snatched the cash bag and fled the spot.

Meanwhile, the police were tipped off about a black Pulsar motorcycle lying by the roadside at Danar area in Keonjhar district. A team of Bhandaripokhari police has gone to the spot, it was learnt.

PNN