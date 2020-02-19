Jagatsinghpur: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants looted Rs 2 lakh from a person in Jagatsinghpur district Tuesday. The incident took place near College Chowk when the victim along with his friend was returning from a bank.

The victim has been identified as Satyabrat Biswal, the resident of Anakhiara under Biridi police limits. He lodged an FIR at Jagatsinghpur police station after the incident.

According to Biswal’s FIR, he had come to United Bank of India (UBI) to withdraw some cash along with one of his friends identified as Sudip Singh. While returning to Anakhiara, two unidentified miscreants, who came on a motorcycle, stopped close to him and before he could understand anything, they snatched the cash bag and fled the spot.

Later, the victim lodged an FIR with Jagatsingh police in this regard based on which the cops have started a probe. The identities of the accused men are yet to be established.

PNN