Kendrapara: Unidentified miscreants killed a woman and decamped with Rs5 lakh in cash and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs3 lakh from her house at Aradapalli village under Pattamundai police limits in Kendrapara district Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Minati Jena (55), wife of Amulya Kumar Jena of Aradapalli village, was alone at her home. It was at about 1pm when identified miscreants barged into her house. They attacked her with sharp weapons when she confronted them. The assailants attacked her so brutally that she dropped dead.

On being informed, the husband of the deceased, Amulya reached his house and then lodged an FIR with Pattamundai police station. On the basis of his compliant, a police team visited the house, seized the body for post mortem and collected evidences.

When contacted, inspector-in-charge (IIC) Rakesh Tripathy said, “Our investigation is underway. In order to make the investigation fast, we are taking helps of sniffer dug squad and forensic team. The miscreants will be apprehended soon.”

PNN