Bhawanipatna: A group of unidentified miscreants Saturday night ransacked an ATM kiosk on Rukuda road under Narla police limits of Kalahandi district in a bid to loot cash.

The matter came to light Sunday morning after a few locals passing by the ATM spotted the broken kiosk and the damaged machine.

According to locals, the miscreants vandalized the machine and partially broke the cash drawer.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sealed the ATM booth before starting an investigation into the matter. The cops, however, did not comment if the thieves were able to steal cash from the kiosk.

It should be mentioned here that robbery from banks and theft from ATM machines are on a rise in the state.

PNN