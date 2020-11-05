Angul: Unidentified miscreants shot a man dead and attacked his brother with sharp weapons at Musapapuli Chowk in Angul district Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dushmant Senapati and his injured brother as Dushasan Senapati of Rantalei village.

While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, past enmity is suspected to be the reason.

According to a source, Dushmant and Dushasana had gone to Musapapuli Chowk for some work Wednesday night. They were standing at Musapapuli Chowk when the miscreants came and opened fire at the siblings. Before leaving the spot, they also attacked them with sharp weapons.

Both were rescued and rushed to the Angul district headquarters hospital (DHH) by local people. However, the doctors there declared Dushmant received dead. Dushasan is undergoing treatment.

Receiving a report from the victims’ family relatives, the police have registered a case and launched a probe. The cops said their efforts are on to nab the miscreants.

PNN