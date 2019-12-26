Anandpur: Police Thursday recovered a woman’s body from a farmland near Sainkul overbridge on National Highway-20 under Ramachandrapur police limits of Keonjhar district.

While the police are yet to identify the deceased, they estimate the woman to be aged about 25 years. They also said the body bore some wounds at the time of recovery.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder, a local said.

Local people first spotted the body lying on the farmland and immediately informed the police. Ramachandrapur inspector-in-charge Rajendra Prasad Swain and his team reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

“We have launched an investigation taking various angles into consideration. That said, the postmortem report would provide us a lead in cracking the case,” a police official said.