Rayagada: The body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a black travel bag found near Khaliguda village on the outskirts of Rayagada town Wednesday, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

The bag was opened by police in the presence of an Executive Magistrate after locals reported a foul smell emanating from it.

Upon opening the bag, officers discovered the body of a woman believed to be between 30 and 35 years old.

Police said the deceased was wearing a night suit and is suspected to have died about four days ago. Her face had decomposed and turned dark, making identification difficult.

A scientific team, along with Rayagada SDPO Gaurahari Sa hu and Chandili police personnel, visited the scene and began an investigation.

Preliminary findings suggest that the woman may have been murdered elsewhere before her body was stuffed into the bag and dumped near the roadside.

According to police, the bag was spotted Wednesday morning beside the Rayagada-Chandili main road near Khaliguda village.

The manager of a nearby Hyundai showroom first noticed the abandoned bag and approached it.

However, after detecting a strong foul odour, he became suspicious. Several local residents also gathered at the spot and alerted the police.

A scientific team subsequently arrived and conducted a detailed examination of the area. Police have registered a case (198/26) at Chandili police station and are investigating all possible angles.