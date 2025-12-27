Rourkela: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday launched several developmental projects worth Rs 215 crore in Odisha’s Rourkela city.

Pradhan, who was on a two-day visit, launched the projects at a function in the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela.

He inaugurated the newly constructed Indoor Sports Complex at a cost of Rs 35 crore on the NIT campus. The complex has a multipurpose hall with a badminton court, an open-air theatre and ancillary facilities.

The Union minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of the Department of Civil Engineering at a cost of Rs 91.18 crore, a 500-bed hostel (Rs 55.35 crore), and a guest house (Rs 33.51 crore).

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that the Indoor Sports Complex dedicated to the public will help the students reach new heights not only in the field of sports but also in the creative and cultural fields. The students will benefit from the new facilities and opportunities laid by the foundation stone, which will spread the image of NIT Rourkela far and wide.

Remembering his days at Rourkela as a foot soldier of the party, he said, “Rourkela then and now is very different. And the growth of this city has a direct relation to the growth of the state, both are interlinked.”

Rourkela is not just a city but a symbol of India’s industrial and educational strength, he said, adding, as Odisha approaches its centenary in 2036 and the nation moves towards the centenary of Independence in 2047, institutions like NIT Rourkela will play a pivotal role in driving inclusive growth and national development.”

Hailing the growth of NIT Rourkela, he urged the entire fraternity of the institute to work towards rapid growth.

Pradhan urged the students to create jobs instead of searching for it. During his speech, he spoke about one of the startups which received Rs 100 crore order for underwater drones.

“Stories like this really give reasons to feel proud of. Be job creators instead of job pursuers,” said the Education minister.

“With its vibrant alumni community around the globe, I am confident that the institute (NIT Rourkela) will play a decisive role in shaping India’s economic and industrial future,” he added.

