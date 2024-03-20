New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has sought from the Punjab government a detailed report on the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur which led to her giving birth at the age of 58.

The ministry has flagged the age of Kaur, stating that as per law the age limit for a woman undergoing Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services is between 21 and 50 years.

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy March 17, nearly two years after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. They had opted for IVF technique.

While seeking a report from the Punjab government, the ministry has referred to a media report which mentioned that Kaur underwent IVF treatment at the age of 58.

“Under Section 21(g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years.

Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021,” the communication sent March 14 said.

Balkaur Singh (60), the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, in a post on Instagram Tuesday, accused the Punjab government of harassing him over the birth of his second son.

“Two days ago, by the blessings of ‘Waheguru’ and your prayers, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back,” Singh said in the video clip. “However, the administration has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are posing me several questions, asking me to prove that this child is legal,” he said.

PTI