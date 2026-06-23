Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha July 4 to participate in a series of official programmes, including an event hosted by the state Cooperation Department, sources said.

During his one-day visit, Shah is expected to attend government functions in and around Bhubaneswar and review key initiatives being implemented with central support, the sources added.

Official sources said the Union minister will also hold discussions with senior state government officials and leaders on development priorities, administrative issues and measures related to the cooperative sector.

Preparations for the visit are underway, with authorities making arrangements for the smooth conduct of all scheduled events.