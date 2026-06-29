New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Ata Hasnain are set to represent India at burial ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei next week, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the ceremonies.

The burial ceremonies will be held from July 5 to 9.

Union Minister Margherita and Bihar Governor Hasnain will attend the funeral, the people said.

There is no official word on it yet.

Khamenei, who ruled Iran for last three decades, was killed February 28, the first day of massive US and Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

The burial ceremonies are slated to be held in Tehran and Qom July 5, 6, and 7. The final burial ceremony will take place in the city of Mashhad July 9.