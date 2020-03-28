New Delhi: After a re-telecast began of Ramanand Sagar’s iconic epic serial ‘Ramayan’, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar Saturday watched the first episode sitting at home after the lockdown imposed in the country.

Saturday, when the telecast of the hugely popular serial began at 9 a.m., the minister sat with his family in front of the TV to watch the mythologocal epic.

Javadekar has asked all cable TV operators to carry Doordarshan which is re-telecating the ‘Ramayan’ series.

The Union Minister was brutally trolled on social media for watching the epic TV show when the nation was under lockdown, expecting its leaders to be proactive in providing all the help to citizens.

Or, as Javadekar would put it, “rushing home to watch the Ramayana.” https://t.co/Hfqa2sWpBJ — Sonia Faleiro (@soniafaleiro) March 28, 2020

As crores starve & walk hundreds of miles home due to forced lockdown, our heartless ministers celebrate consuming & feeding the opium of Ramayana & Mahabharata to the people! https://t.co/eJqFkBmZu5 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) March 28, 2020

M Antoinette: Let them eat cake

P Javadekar: Let them watch Ramayana Meanwhile: https://t.co/rVpbVdM3o8 — Red Indian (@roteIndischer) March 28, 2020

Javadekar had said the epic series is being telecast on public demand as most of the citizens are at home due to the nationwide lockdown.

“Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting re-telecast of ‘Ramayana’ from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” Javadekar had tweeted.

IANS