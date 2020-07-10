Balasore: Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Pratap Sarangi who had undergone a swab test for COVID-19 detection Monday, has tested negative. His test report arrived late Thursday night. Sources said, Sarangi is undergoing home quarantine at his New Delhi government quarters after Nilgiri MLA Sukant Nayak tested positive for COVID-19 Monday.

The minister had said that he and Nayak had attended a function and the Ekadasah ritual of ex-Balasore Sadar MLA Madan Mohan Dutt July 2 and July 3 respectively.

Since Sarangi had shared the stage with Nayak, he thought that it would be prudent to undergo self-quarantine as a measure of precaution.

However, after three days of home quarantine Saranagi must have heaved a sigh of relief as his report came out negative for COVID-19.

PNN